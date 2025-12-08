Art tour of Exhibition “Arrival?”

02 pm – 03 pm, 07, 14, 21 & 28 Dec 2025

Long Biên Art Space, 2nd floor MIPEC Long Biên

No. 02 Long Biên, Bồ Đề ward, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

As an invitation to approach the artworks, the exhibition tours are led by the curators and art researchers who are directly involved in coordinating MAP 2025 in Hanoi, Bremen, and Berlin. Within the very space where the artists work and present their pieces, audiences are welcomed into aesthetic conversations and artistic exchange. The tours offer an opportunity for art practitioners to share their creative intentions and for the public to have their artistic curiosity and expectations engaged.

Tour #1: Art Tour with curator Ingo Vetter

02 pm – 03 pm, Sun 07 Dec 2025

Tour #2: Art Tour with curator Nguyễn Anh Tuấn

02 pm – 03 pm, Sun 14 Dec 2025

Tour #3: Art Tour with researcher Phạm Út Quyên

02 pm – 03 pm, Sun 21 Dec 2025

Tour #4: Art Tour with the Heritage Art Space Team

02 pm – 03 pm, Sun 28 Dec 2025

Admission: Free, limited to 20 participants per tour

Languages: English, Vietnamese

Follow updates on event’s page.