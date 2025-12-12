Exhibition “Walk – Dream – Trust – Continuity”

Opening: 10 am – 12 pm, Sun 14 Dec 2025

Showcase: 14 – 30 Dec 2025

Zó Heritage Hub

17 Hàng Gai, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

This December, Zó Heritage Hub is honored to present “Walk – Dream – Trust – Continuity”, a special artistic showcase marking the inspiring encounter between two generations of artists — father and son Bùi Hải Nam (Nam Hạc) and Bùi Hải Phong.

Inspired by the creative journey of the artist, the showcase unfolds like a visual narrative of:

+ Walk – the path of seeking beauty, experiences, and the many collisions with life.

+ Dream – the visions and longings that take shape from within the heart of the artist.

+ Trust – the unwavering faith in the chosen artistic path, even when challenges lie ahead.

+ Continuity – the interwoven journey of father and son; a passing down of artistic devotion, values, and the pure dreams preserved through time.

A highlight of the showcase is a collection of long-format paintings, where memories, culture, and expressive linework flow together like an unending visual stream. Among them are the 7-meter artwork “Bách Nghệ”, the 5-meter piece “Long Biên Bridge,” and other remarkable works.

Zó Heritage Hub warmly invites our community to visit, step into this world of colors, and experience the creative stories of two generations of artists — where dreams are retold, and where continuities find their beginning.

Follow updates on event’s page.