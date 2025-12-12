Curator Talk with Ute Meta Bauer: “Transforming World, Transforming Art”

03 pm, Sat 13 Dec 2025

APD Center for Art Patronage and Development

No. 1, Luong Yen, Hai Ba Trung, Hanoi

From the organizer:

“An exhibition […] as an architecture of discourse, it not only speaks to a locus of time-as-space that unfolds into multitudinous realities—a diversity of overlapping or contradicting worlds—but also situates the curatorial as a process of building and revising a system that functions as a concatenation of fragmented and fractured realities”. “Curating is not about collecting things; it’s about making arguments. It’s about establishing a relationship to the world and making that relationship visible.”

— Ute Meta Bauer

We invite you to join a conversation with curator Ute Meta Bauer, one of the leading names in contemporary art curation globally. With four decades of cross-disciplinary research and curatorial practice across diverse regions and formats, Bauer’s work holds a profound influence in shaping contemporary exhibition models, fostering critical research, and establishing essential knowledge platforms throughout the decades.

This meeting and conversation with Ute Meta Bauer, moderated by curator Trần Lương, will delve into her methods, experiences, and vision for curatorial work. The discussion will focus on strategies and capacities required to maintain adaptability and criticality in a continuously evolving global context, one deeply impacted by technological advancements, globalization, the ecological crisis, geopolitical shifts, and the redefinition of institutional structures and centers of power.

About guest speaker:

Ute Meta Bauer is a Professor at the School of Art, Design and Media at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Acting Director at the NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore (NTU CCA Singapore).

In her forty-year career as a curator and educator, she has been building institutions and creating academic programmes, including NTU CCA Singapore, where she initiated and co-chaired the Master of Arts in Museum Studies and Curatorial Practice from 2018 until 2024. Prior, she was Founding Director of the Programme in Art, Culture and Technology at MIT, Cambridge.

Bauer is a curator/co-curator of exhibitions and presentations, connecting contemporary art, film, video, and sound through transdisciplinary formats, including Document11 (2002), the 3rd Berlin Biennale for Contemporary Art (2004), the 17th Istanbul Biennale (2022).

Most recently in 2024, she served as Artistic Director of the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale. As Founding Director of OCA Norway, she served as commissioner for the Nordic Pavilion at the 50th Venice Biennale, co-curated the US Pavilion for the 56th Venice Biennale, and the Singapore Pavilion at the 59th Biennale di Venezia.

