Amphibian Ears

02 PM – 06 PM, Wed 28 Jan 2026

Bãi giữa sông Hồng

exact location after sign-up

From the organizer:

The workshop is initiated by a soundwalk and ‘amphibious’ listening exercises, which invite to collectively open up and mutate our listening. After an introduction to critical recording approaches the participants create their own recordings in small groups with various microphones such as hydrophones and contact microphones.

The recorded sounds will then be collaged into a soundpiece and become the backdrop for a dinner–conversation, asking questions such as: How can listening trace personal and collective shifting relations to the red rivers’ rhythms? Which realities become unmuted when we listen closely to the river floodplain? But also: How are field recording devices tied to histories of extraction? And: what does it mean to mutate our listening towards inhabiting spaces more amphibiously?

Facilitator: Kosmas Phan Ðinh is a Germany-based artist and researcher, working with sound and other hybrid mediums across Europe and Southeast Asia. Oftentimes attending bodies of water, his work invites into contact-zones through sonic gatherings, installations and writing. Besides exhibiting internationally, Kosmas is an Alumnus of the Institute for Postnatural Studies (2023) and was a fellow of Academy Solitude from 2024-2025.

The workshop is accompanied by Think Playgrounds

Note

– Please note that the workshop is limited to 12 participants

– Please sign up by messaging ba-bau AIR

– This is a no-fee workshop, equipments are provided for the participants to use during the workshop.

– No previous experience in recording required.

– The workshop will be hosted in English.

– Food is cooked by the residents at the Red River, food cost will be shared with the participants (150,000/person)

