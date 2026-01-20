09 AM – 08 PM, 17 Jan – 08 Mar 2026

Annam Gallery

371/4 Hai Bà Trưng, Xuân Hòa ward, HCMC

Ticket: 50.000 VNĐ/person

From the organizer:

After four years of serious dedication to painting, and three years since the charitable exhibition “EM” – her very first art project, Thu marks the milestone of her 25th year with a solo exhibition “EM 25”.

On her journey of defining and affirming her sense of self, Thu has gathered lessons, values, and moments of joy and sorrow, both big and small. These beautiful fragments come at times from teachers and friends, from established predecessors, and from loved ones close by; at other times, they arise from unnamed individuals encountered only briefly in passing. From such simple, ordinary moments, Thu has found renewed motivation to create, strengthening her resolve to continue forward on her artistic path.

Now, in her first solo exhibition, EM 25 unfolds as a series of watercolor portraits that tell the stories of 25 distinct individuals, each painting carrying its own emotions and life narrative, created with the consent of its subject.

Perhaps driven by an enduring desire to learn, to work, and to be moved by life, music, and art, Thu consistently embeds her perspectives and emotions into every brushstroke and color. Through all the messages and stories conveyed, she comes to realize that no matter how many lives, people, or moments are depicted on paper, they ultimately become reflections – forms and spirits – of her own self-portrait.

In this exhibition, woven within the once “open and expansive” lines and colors of her earlier works, Thu introduces new contemplations on the times and the human condition, marking a new version of herself along her experiential journey. She hopes that her lingering, tender emotions may resonate—if only faintly—with the hearts of those who come to view the exhibition.

