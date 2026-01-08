07 PM, Thurs 15 Jan 2026

Ném Space

18/1 Ngô Thời Nhiệm

Registration link

From the organizer:

Next Thursday! Join us for “hoạt, họa, hoạt họa búp bê | anima-animation-puppet animation”, a special screening of Vietnamese puppet animation and video art.

Guest-curated by Huế Nguyễn and Lại Minh Ngọc, and co-presented by Dogma and Nem Space, rare films from Hanoi Cartoon Studio’s puppet animation (phim búp bê) era are paired with contemporary works.

Through uncanny gestures, mechanical bodies, and moral fables, these works move Vietnamese animation beyond propaganda narratives. The puppet films’ three-dimensional, disjunctive movements meet digital-era explorations of labor, sentiment, and the space between real and unreal.

* Special thanks to Vietnam Film Institute. Graphic by Lưu Chữ.