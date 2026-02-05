10 AM – 05 PM, Mon – Sat 31 Jan – 28 Feb 2026 (except 14 – 22 Feb 2026)

Noirfoto Gallery

131 Dương Văn An, Bình Trưng, HCMC

From the organizer:

Claude Monet once said:

“When you paint,

forget the names of things.

A tree is only a patch of green,

a house a spot of pink,

a field a band of yellow.

And what we recreate

is not the world before our eyes,

but the world as it appears

in our perception

of color and form.”

Lãng invites you on a similar journey through the lens of photography. Here, the boundaries of identification are gently dissolved. Images drift past one another, overlap, disperse, then reassemble—illusory like fragments of vague memories we can never quite grasp. A river is no longer water, the moon no longer a satellite, and tree canopies are no longer wood and stone. They become pure vibrations of light and nature, where the boundary between reality and dream is as fragile as a breath.

Noirfoto Gallery is honored to present the Art Landscape Photography Exhibition Lãng — the space where we momentarily “forget” structure, logic, and familiar systems of classification, making room for the heart to learn how to listen and to feel the subtle tremors of invisible beauty.

Lãng is woven from the convergence of artists with diverse practices, yet united by a shared point of departure: the rejection of literal representation. Here, Đặng Hoài Anh, Nguyễn Thành Dũng, Hoàng Lê Giang, Phạm Tuấn Ngọc, Trần Thắng Nhật, Hoàng Thế Nhiệm, Hoàng Thế Phong, Shing Chan, Tom Hricko and Lâm Xuân Tùng explore the language of light, composition, and abstraction—where nature is no longer merely “captured,” but borrowed as material to paint landscapes of the inner mind.

Noirfoto Gallery cordially invites you to visit and experience the gentle, pristine beauty quietly residing within the space of the Lãng exhibition.

Founded in 2017, Noirfoto Gallery is an art space with a dedicated focus on analog and contemporary photography. Through carefully curated works, each artist represented by the gallery brings a distinctive personal language, diverse in themes, styles, materials, and techniques. More than just an art gallery, Noirfoto Gallery aspires to elevate the client’s experience through professional consulting services, flexible logistics, and a trial-display policy, bringing art closer to everyday life.

AGAD provides art-related services as effective, sustainable, long-term solutions for essential business challenges, supporting businesses by connecting brand image with the essence of art: creativity, endurance, sophistication, refinement, aesthetic appreciation to create differentiation, thereby attracting customers, enhancing reputation, and building sustainable competitive advantages.

Noirfotocontest is a community project with the mission of advancing art in Vietnam through Photography, founded by Noirfoto Gallery and operated by AGAD.

