Screening “Water, ant and rice grain”

07 PM, Fri 06 Feb 2026

Á Space

Alley 59 Ngô Gia Tự, Long Biên, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

Á Space warmly invites you to a screening of Vietnamese animated films, presented as part of the SoloMarathon 2025 residency showcase Water, the Ant, and the Grain of Rice (01 – 07 Feb 2026), a project by curator Huế Nguyễn and artist Quế. The selected films, among many others, have played a role in shaping the development of the project: The Ant and the Rice Grain (Nguyễn Thế Hội, 1976), The Flower Dream (Hoàng Sùng, 1963), The Red Tractor (Đỗ Trần Hiệt, 1981), Melodies (Đặng Hiền, 1982). Produced in different years, these films suggest the general trajectory and matter of concerns of Vietnamese animation during war, reunification and nation-building periods.

Before the screening, the curator and artist will offer a brief introduction to the residency project and share some thoughts and associations around the selected films. After the screening, audiences are invited to stay and talk with the curator and artist, to share reflections or ask questions about the project and the program.

