Performance by Lai Dieu Ha and Thuy-Anh Dang

04:30 PM, Fri 27 Feb 2026

VAC

24 Alley 11 Tô Ngọc Vân, Quảng An ward, Tây Hồ district, Hà Nội



“Lacquer, chicken eggshell, duck eggshell, silver, milk powder, and sleepless nights.

I think of paintings that carry within them a strong “sense of performance”. Or perhaps, because I have grown used to reading performance through images, when I look at a painting, I often find myself imagining and dwelling in its process more than its form. I wonder about the act of painting, about time, about what has taken place before the image comes into being.

I have always seen Yayoi Kusama’s “White Infinity Nets” as a performance.

How long did it take Alix Aymé to inlay eggshells across an entire Vietnamese traditional long dress?

Do the drips in Faye Weiwei’s paintings always move downward?

Do Thắm Poong’s faceless shadows feel the way I do when I perform?

How can a performance be measured through painting?

From the things I love and the things I remain curious about, I cover them, repeating them over and over, until I arrive at an answer. Or perhaps not.”

VAC, February 2026

Thuy-Anh Dang

“I weave my paintings with silk and other materials to obscure the original image, forming square crystalline units, like pixels revealed through extreme magnification. This act of interweaving is a deliberate gesture of distancing, where painting and performance documentation are transformed into another form of work.

Between the works, a sense of objectivity is constructed, concealing performativity, documentation, and direct visual presence.

I hide myself. The painting hides itself.”

VAC, February 2/2026

LaiDieuHa

