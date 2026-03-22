Art Tour with Curator Iola Lenzi

03 PM – 04 PM, Sat 28 Mar 2025

Vũ Dân Tân Museum

443 Ngọc Thụy, Hà Nội

Fee: 300,000 VND/person

Languages: English, Vietnamese

Registration link (limited to 15 person)

From the organizer:

Led by the exhibition’s curator and renowned specialist on Vũ Dân Tân – Southeast Asian contemporary art historian Iola Lenzi – the art tour provides in-depth insights into his artistic practice and its influence on the contemporary art landscape of the period.

The exhibition presents key career works by the artist that have contributed to the development of contemporary art in Vietnam.

Hanoi artist Vũ Dân Tân began his four-decade practice in the 1970s. In that decade, he experimented with multimedia and idea-based images. Later, in the 1990s, when Vietnam was changing rapidly under the influence of doi moi economic reform, Vu Dan Tan developed installation, 2D graphic series, and works engaging with urban space that are today recognised as breakthrough contemporary art. Vu Dan Tan Citizen of the World — Forging Contemporary Art in 1990s Hanoi introduces Vu Dan Tan via his key artworks that together provide a picture of his expressive methodology starting in the 1970s, until his death in 2009.

Note: The event will be documented through images and audio recordings, serving research, survey, and promotion purposes. By participating, the audience allows us the right to use these images and opinions as programming material.

Follow updates on event’s page.