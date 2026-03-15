J-LENS #2: “The State of Social Connections in Japan: A Focus on Loneliness and Social Isolation” – Prof. Ishida Mitsunori

HCMC: 07 PM – 09 PM, Thurs 19 Mar 2026

Hall D201-202, University of Social Sciences and Humanities Vietnam National University HCMC

No. 10-12 Dinh Tien Hoang Street, Sai Gon Ward, HCMC

Registration link

Hanoi: 04 PM – 06 PM, Fri 20 Mar 2026

Room 410, Vietnam Japan University, VNU-HN (My Dinh Campus)

Lưu Hữu Phước street, Cầu Diễn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Registration link

From The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

Following Vol.1 of the lecture series “J-Lens: Perspectives on Japan,” the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam is pleased to present Vol.2, “The State of Social Connections in Japan: A Focus on Loneliness and Social Isolation,” delivered by Professor Ishida Mitsunori from the prestigious Waseda University.

From a sociological perspective, Professor Ishida traces recent social transformations in Japan through statistical data, including trends in non-marriage, the rise of single-person households, and cases of “lonely deaths” (kodokushi),… Through this analysis, he examines the realities of loneliness and social isolation in Japanese society, while raising important questions about the future of social connectedness and inviting us to reflect on our own roles within society.

What is the “J-Lens: Perspective of Japan” series?

J-Lens explores Japan through diverse intellectual “lenses,” offering new ways to understand its culture, society, and history.

Rather than presenting facts alone, each session shows how scholars ask questions and conduct research within their fields. Through these perspectives, audiences are invited to rethink culture, society, and humanity in fresh and engaging ways.

Creative support: On Behalf Studio

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