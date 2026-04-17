07 PM – 09 PM, Sat 18 Apr 2026

Rare Sea

3 Đặng Thị Nhu, Bến Thành Ward, HCMC

Language: English

Registration link (Limited to 40 participants)

From the organizer:

“As things float by, I know the moon will rise”, a pop-up screening program featuring moving image works from Thailand and Vietnam, developed by guest curators Pimpakaporn Pornpeng (Fahmui) and Hung Duong.

“As things float by, I know the moon will rise”. A wishful declaration or a factual observation? A poetic afterthought or a mundane riddle? Sometimes, the power of words and visuals occupies the silent interstices that we miss in between frames, within the flick of an eyelash. As the world that we know enters a new, albeit much more volatile era, it can feel like things are crumbling. Foundations shake, institutions rise and fall, conflicts escalate while peace feels like a thorn bird hiding in the mulberry brambles. The moving images in this pop-up screening invite us into a quiet space of refuge, consolation, and dreaming. Here, realities dissolve into pieces, waiting to be reassembled anew. The program brings together artists from Thailand and Vietnam—Jeanne Penjan Lassus, Louise Lan, Đỗ Văn Hoàng, and Trương Công Tùng—to engage in a dialogue around dreams, the void, and the sense of belonging. As things float by, we all know the moon will rise again.

About the artists:

Jeanne Penjan Lassus is an artist and filmmaker based in Bangkok. Their works draw from reflections on sensory perceptions and porosity of spaces and bodies. Enquiring how we – humans and other beings – sense and make sense of our environments, Lassus’ practice focuses on how our perceptions shape our experiences, languages, and the way we move and extend into space.

Lassus’ work has been shown in various festivals and art spaces, most notably Ghost 2568–a video and performance arts series; the 7th Bangkok Experimental Film Festival; EXiS Experimental Film and Video Festival in Seoul; the Alserkal Arts Foundation Dubai; and Bangkok Arts and Culture Center. They participated in the Ocean Fellowship 2020, organized by TBA21, and have received the Alserkal Art Foundation Research Grant 2020 and the Bangkok Art and Culture Center’ Early Years Projects Residency Grant 2019.

Đỗ Văn Hoàng (born 1987) is a filmmaker and writer who lives and works in Hanoi. Hoang navigates his creative journey amid the reverberation of social displacements, traversing the borders of film, poetry, theatrical and the visual art. His early experience of living in a confined economic refugee camp in HongKong has enabled him to develop astonishing observational and storytelling skills, which manifest into his work. Hoàng’s practice is concerned with the disoriented fragments of contemporary daily life, distilled into surrealist imagery.

He graduated from Hanoi Academy of Theatre and Cinema, majoring in Screenwriting in 2011. He has been working as a writer and director since then and created a number of works, including short fiction/ documentaries, video art, TV series and music videos. His works were screened on numerous occasions such as Hanoi DocFest, Yamagata Film Festival, Centre Pompidou, Guangdong Times Museum, and Documenta 15.

Louise Lan (b. 1993) is an artist working between Paris and Saigon. After studying literature and fine arts in Paris, she co-founded Nabuzardan C.C., an exhibition space in a shopping mall in Ivry-sur-Seine, in the suburbs of Paris. Her work has been shown at the Musée de la Chasse (Paris), Centquatre (Paris), PhotoSaintGermain (Paris), Biennale de Lyon, BEFF7 (Bangkok), GateGate Gallery (Saigon), Á Space (Hanoi) & Speedy Grandma (Bangkok) . She has held residencies at the Ateliers Médicis (France) and Villa Saigon (Đà Lạt), where she explored the colonization of the Vietnamese landscape by French flowers. She received CNC funding for her short film “Rock Dragon” and an ADAGP research grant for an upcoming project.

Trương Công Tùng (b. 1986, based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam) grew up in Dak Lak among diverse ethnic communities in Vietnam’s Central Highlands. He graduated from the Ho Chi Minh Fine Arts University in 2010, majoring in lacquer painting. With a research focus spanning science, cosmology, philosophy, and environmental studies, he works across various media, including video, installation, painting, and found objects. His work reflects personal contemplations on the cultural and geopolitical transformations driven by modernization, as seen through the evolving ecology, beliefs, and mythology of his homeland. Trương is also a member of Art Labor (founded in 2012), a collective that bridges visual art and social/life sciences to produce alternative, informal knowledge through artistic and cultural activities in various public contexts and locales.

Trương Công Tùng has exhibited extensively both in Vietnam and internationally, as a solo artist and as part of the Art Labor Collective. Selected solo exhibitions include: “Day Wanes… Night Waxes”, Hamburger Kunsthalle, Hamburger (2025); “Trail Dust”, Canal Projects, New York (2024); “The Disoriented Garden… A Breath of Dream” at Sàn Art, Ho Chi Minh City (2023); Sa Sa Art Project, Phnom Penh (2024); Jim Thompson Art Center, Bangkok (2024), and MUSEION, Bolzano (2024), supported by the Han Nefkens Foundation, where he won the Southeast Asian Video Art Production Grant 2023. Trương has also exhibited in group exhibition at the 3rd Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale, Saudi Arabia (2026); the 11th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art, Brisbane (2024); Para Site, Hong Kong (2024); Collateral Event of the 60th Venice Biennale organized by the Bangkok Art Biennale Foundation (2024); the 58th Carnegie International, Pittsburgh (2022); Manzi Art Space, Hanoi (2021); Sàn Art, Ho Chi Minh City (2019); the Museum of Modern Art, Warsaw (2018); Dhaka Art Summit (2018); Kadist, San Francisco (2016) and Taipei Biennial, Taiwan (2016). His work has been collected by MUSEION, Italy; Kadist Art Foundation, Paris and San Francisco; Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw, Poland; The Nguyen Art Foundation, Vietnam; The Outpost Arts Organization, Vietnam; Post Vidai, Vietnam and Switzerland; Aura Contemporary Art Foundation, Japan, and others.

About the curators:

Fahmui Pimpakaporn Pornpeng (b. 1996) is a Thai curator, interested in focusing on how contemporary art engages with both human and non-human societies through a planetary and multisensory lens. At the same time, she fosters sustainable platforms for knowledge exchange within ecosystems through experimental workshops and collective gathering. She curated the exhibition Apart a part (2025) at FAG Gallery, Khonkaen University and ALIEN Artspace, co-curated The Ancestors (2024) exhibition at MAIIAM Contemporary Art Museum and co-curated the Supersensible (2023) at Taipei Digital Art Centre. She earned an M.A. in Critical and Curatorial Studies of Contemporary Art from the National Taipei University of Education (NTUE) Taiwan, B.A. in Art History from Silpakorn University in Thailand. Fahmui is now an assistant curator at Dib Bangkok.

HUNG DUONG writes independently. His criticism of contemporary art is founded on exchanges with artmakers about art’s versatile roles in society. He runs his own website sea-through.net as a reservoir for his sprawling thoughts, while actively contributing to Artforum, Frieze, ArtAsiaPacific, and other platforms.

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