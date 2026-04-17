Northern Cultural Imaginaries 1990-1999: Trần Nguyên Dũng

09 AM – 06 PM, 15 Apr – 05 May 2026

Luala Gallery, Hung Gia Anh Building

65 Trần Não street, An Khánh ward, D.2, Thủ Đức, HCMC

Visits are by appointment at website. Please schedule your viewing at least 2 business hours in advance.

From the organizer:

ROOM 01 is pleased to present its inaugural exhibition, marking the beginning of a curated space dedicated to rigorous and thoughtful presentations of contemporary painting in Vietnam.

The opening exhibition features a significant selection of works by Tran Nguyen Dung (1942–2023), focusing on his practice during the 1990s widely regarded as the peak of his artistic career.

Works from this period articulate a distinct visual language, where Northern Vietnamese cultural memory is restructured through bold chromatic systems, flattened compositions, and symbolic rhythms. Rather than merely depicting everyday life, Tran Nguyen Dung constructs a layered pictorial space in which tradition, ritual, and folk sensibilities converge into a highly personal visual structure.