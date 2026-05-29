Artist Talk: Exploratory Operations – Travel Through “Inscape” With Tom Hricko

03 PM – 05 PM, Sat 30 May 2026

Noirfoto Gallery

131 Dương Văn An, Bình Trưng, HCMC

From the organizer:

“Although photography has a shorter history than most visual art mediums, there still appears to be a distinct gap between Modernism and the contemporary period within the history of the medium. Tom Hricko’s work therefore becomes significant as a bridge between these two eras. In his art, one can perceive the continuation of Modernism, and more broadly, of the history of art itself. The artist works with a profound dedication to masterful craftsmanship, inheriting Modernist concerns such as the relationship between image and object, while pushing photography’s unique capacity to ‘open the eyes’ toward the visible world to its limits. Yet the work never loses its contemporaneity, as it continually and organically reaches toward universal questions, striving to transcend humanity to a higher plane, toward revelation – which has always been one of art’s primordial roles,” curator Hương Mi Lê shared during the opening of “Inscape”.

Inspired by the medical term of the same name, “Exploratory Operations” invites audiences to join the artist in a process of “dissection” – to explore gradually and to observe closely each artwork in the “Inscape” exhibition, as well as the artist’s creative journey. The event is simultaneously an artist talk and an exhibition tour.

Please note: audiences are kindly requested not to use mobile phones throughout the event in order to preserve a space of concentrated attention for this journey of intense observation.

Follow updates on event’s page.