Opening: 05:30 PM Tues 12 May 2026

Exhibition: 12 – 18 May 2026

Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum

66 Phố Nguyễn Thái Học, Điện Biên, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The exhibition “Ru cảnh” by artist Phan Minh Bạch showcases 33 artworks, organized into five series: Hoa sóng / Sóng nước nở hoa (Blooming Waves / Waves in Flower), Dòng chảy của đất (The Flow of the Earth), Phong cảnh tan biến (Dissolving Landscapes), Ru cảnh (Lullaby to the Land), and Nhịp điệu tự nhiên (Rhythms of Nature). Using a combination of specialized watercolors, acrylics, and gold leaf on a silk background, the artist has created a worldview that is both romantic and deeply contemplative.

Graduating from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts in 2004, Phan Minh Bạch spent more than a decade working as a newspaper graphic designer while simultaneously engaging in independent research on cultural heritage and traditional fine arts. Since 2018, she has devoted herself fully to professional artistic practice. Prior to Ru cảnh, Phan Minh Bạch held her first solo exhibition titled Mây ngỏ at Art30 Gallery, Hanoi, in 2023, and has participated in numerous group exhibitions in Hanoi. Alongside silk painting, she has continuously researched and experimented with techniques and materials on dó paper, xuan paper, and traditional silk.

Phan Minh Bạch’s artistic practice is grounded in personal experience and sustained research, revolving around two overarching themes: Humanity and the Natural World. Following her first solo exhibition, which focused on the human condition, since 2023 she has directed her creative attention toward the second major theme of nature.

Confronted with inevitable transformations shaped by both natural laws and human intervention, the natural world as observed by Phan Minh Bạch evokes a dual emotional response. On one hand, it inspires admiration, affection, and reverence; on the other, it brings a deep sense of regret, sorrow, and concern over erosion, destruction, and gradual disappearance. From these reflections developed a body of work consisting of 33 silk paintings, organized into five series: Hoa sóng / Sóng nước nở hoa (Blooming Waves / Waves in Flower), Dòng chảy của đất (The Flow of the Earth), Phong cảnh tan biến (Dissolving Landscapes), Ru cảnh (Lullaby to the Land), and Nhịp điệu tự nhiên (Rhythms of Nature).

The title Ru cảnh also serves as the central concept of Phan Minh Bạch’s second solo exhibition. The word “ru” (to lull) carries intimate and sacred connotations, evoking tenderness and a deep emotional bond between two entities—here, between human beings and the natural world. Beyond grief and anxiety, the works express a quiet wish for the regeneration and renewal of nature. This emotional thread, emerging from subconscious memory, reflection, and hope, runs throughout the 33 works, created using specialized watercolors, acrylic, and gold leaf on traditional Vietnamese silk.

Phan Minh Bạch conceives of art as akin to human life, a journey from the past, through the present, and toward the future. Along this journey unfold multiple phases and emotional states, shaped by both external realities and inner consciousness. At midlife, the artist believes that maturity calls for discernment and compassion, and that art, in turn, must possess depth and emotional resonance. This second solo exhibition marks a new chapter in Phan Minh Bạch’s artistic journey.