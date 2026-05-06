Contemporary Performance “Millennial Sacred Sand”
06 PM – 08 PM, Sat 16 May 2026
Galerie Quynh
118 Nguyễn Văn Thủ, Tân Định ward, HCMC
Registration link (Limited to 30 guests)
From the organizer:
Lân Sư Hồ surfaces from a bed of sand as if returning from somewhere it has always been. Seashells and dead coral from Quy Nhơn and Phú Quý. The head of the Lân, the body of the Sư, the tail of the Hồ. Wisdom, courage, holy power. Ancient yet present. Retrieved, not invented.
Millennial Sacred Sand is a contemporary performance by Tường Danh. Cải means to reform, to improve, to make anew. Lương means what is good, what is worth preserving. Danh carries that philosophy into new form: performing alongside the sculpture she made, with a cải lương orchestra of six, in an arrangement that feels ancient but is entirely her own.
Incense, flute, đàn tranh. A current of feeling.
Part of Thắm Lại, followed by an exhibition walkthrough by curator Anh Dao Ha.
Check-in from 06 PM | Performance begins at 06:30 PM
Ticket: 350.000 VNĐ/person
Performance includes live music, incense smoke, and sand particles.
Performers
Cải lương vocalist: Hạ Nắng
Flute: Thảo Đông Cô
Bell: Cô Chuông
Đàn Tranh: Cát Nguyên
Đàn Nhị: Liêm Hiếu
Drums: Long Đinh
Photo by Trịnh Tú Bình
Courtesy AirHue
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