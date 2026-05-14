09 AM – 08 PM, Tues – Sun, 17 May – 28 June 2026

Mơ Art Space

Floor B3, 136 Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

This May, Mo Art Space is pleased to present Harmonic Resonance – a solo exhibition by artist Đỗ Trọng Quý, curated by Qrator.

Marking a significant milestone following his debut solo exhibition One Endless Summer (2021), this project reflects a distinct shift in Đỗ Trọng Quý’s practice: from still-life painting to interdisciplinary experiments with sound and moving images. Influenced by his training at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC), the artist employs analog signal circuits to construct a specific experiential space where the very structure of an exhibition is examined through a critical lens.

While digital accessibility has lowered the barriers to entry, practicing with specialized analog systems remains a deeply personal endeavor. Through a DIY (do-it-yourself) ethos, Đỗ Trọng Quý utilizes Formalism as a tool to critique its own essence, while restructuring the exhibition space into an entity of signals and frequencies.

Đỗ Trọng Quý (Q) (b. 1994, Hanoi) is an interdisciplinary artist living and working in Hanoi. He graduated from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts in 2020, having begun his career as a painter during his undergraduate studies. In 2021, Quý held his first solo exhibition One Endless Summer at Mo Art Space and was named a Promising Artist in the Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest list. He earned his Master’s degree from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) between 2022 and 2024. During this period, he participated in several group projects and exhibitions, including WNTSAD (now Veryveryvery.online) – an open-membership A/V collective using electronic equipment in Chicago; A Village Before Us – a group exhibition of Vietnamese students in Chicago curated by Thuy Tien Vo and Dr. Nora Taylor; and the performance Season 31 Episode 13 – A Homage to Bob Ross at Watershed Art and Ecology, curated by Maya Nguyen.

Upon returning to Vietnam in 2024, Quý participated in a group exhibition in Japan as part of the Setouchi Triennale 2025, curated by Le Thuan Uyen. Currently, he maintains his individual practice and frequently performs spontaneously at various independent spaces in Hanoi.

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