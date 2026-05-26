Issues in Contemporary Expressions through Traditional Mediums

04:30 PM, Fri 29 May 2026

AirHue

4/15 Nguyễn Hữu Dật, Kim Long, Hue

Artist: Linh San

Moderator: Nguyễn Minh Ngọc

From the organizer:

Expression is always bound to context, and context, in turn, is governed by time and space. Traditional materials, having evolved from within and alongside the aesthetics of days past, boundlessly take on different manifestations in an era characterized by a myriad of materials and dense cultural intersections. This conversation addresses the issues encountered at this specific juncture of the traditional and the contemporary, while opening up a space for artist Linh San to share her own direction and approach.

During the conversation, Linh San will revisit understandings of tradition and traditional materials within a contemporary context by presenting the creation process of selected works from her art practice. The relationship between material and artist is not merely about using what is readily available; it is always a dynamic of observation, labor, adaptation, negotiation, and give-and-take. Even when the final artwork manifests through a single material, its expression may well have been transformed because throughout the creative process, the artist has worked with many different mediums. Craftsmanship, artisanship, and the physical elements of artistic creation will be discussed within the concurrent contexts of industrialization and post-industrialism in Vietnam.

This talk is part of the 2026 Residency Program AirHue x Goethe-Institut Hanoi.