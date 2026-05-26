Exhibition “Mind Wandering”

30 May – 08 June 2026

Nhà Triển lãm 16 Ngô Quyền

16 Phố Ngô Quyền, Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“Mind Wandering” is a series of artworks that describe my own thinking over the last two years (2020-2022). During that period, a large number of people (including me) were experiencing social distancing due to COVID-19 lockdown. In a small indoor space for a long time, “Mind Wandering” came out. The patterns are abstract things that are composed of the mixture of the past, the present and the future in different layers of memory. There are always some vague feelings deep inside everyone, but the ambiguities reflect our concerns that are often neglected or unnoticed. This can be a figure of some we once met, something we have never seen, or some spontaneous thinking that has just come across our mind.

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