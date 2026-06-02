Finest Projects 2025-2026: 20 Years of Varan – Documentary Filmmaking in Vietnam

20 Năm Varan Việt Nam

About project: The year 2025 marks two decades of the establishment and development of the Varan documentary film workshop in Vietnam – a program that has nurtured the first generation of independent documentary filmmakers in Vietnam. Notably, 2025 also marks 20 years since the workshop was first held in HCMC.

The anniversary programme includes a series of events: a creative workshop in Hanoi, resulting in 8 short films by 8 emerging directors; film screenings at multiple venues in HCMC and Hanoi, including 419.CINEBAR, the University of Theatre and Cinema HCMC, Fulbright University Vietnam, CineART SKDA, the APD Center for Art Patronage and Development, Goethe-Institut Hanoi, White Light Cinéhub and CinEscape. Alongside the screenings, Varan is organising fundraising activities to support actors, as well as talks, discussions and other exchange sessions.

Art form: Film

Duration: October 2024 – January 2026

Organizer: Varan Vietnam and partners

Activities: Workshops, film screenings, talks

Vote here

Deadline for voting: 06 June 2026

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event honouring contemporary art in Vietnam, initiated by Hanoi Grapevine and selected by the Passionate Audience Council (PAC) alongside the wider audience community. The event recognized individuals, organizations, creative art projects and activities, as well as artists aged 35 and under who have influenced the community, or emerging artists with outstanding practices. Through these efforts, the goal is to encourage the development of creative arts, enhance communication, and radiate the power of arts and culture even more deeply and widely throughout the community.

Dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and objective overview, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST introduces a different format for each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2025-2026 is divided into two categories: the Honouring Category and the Recognition Category.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.