Finest Projects 2025-2026: 21 Years of Galerie Quynh

21 Years of Galerie Quynh

About project: The exhibition 21 Years of Galerie Quynh featured 16 artists from the gallery’s current roster as well as past collaborations. Beginning as a non-profit resource that documented and archived the Vietnamese contemporary art scene, Galerie Quynh opened its physical space in 2003 and gradually became an important platform for local and international artists to engage in dialogue, experiment and develop their practices. Together with art tours and performances, the exhibition explored the last two decades of transformation in Vietnamese art, from a gallery that has moved beyond the limits of purely commercial concerns.

Participating artists were Nghĩa Đặng, Đỗ Thanh Lãng, Cian Duggan, Hà Mạnh Thắng, Sue Hajdu, Hoàng Dương Cầm, Ngô Đình Bảo Châu, Nguyễn Huy An, Nguyễn Phương Linh, Trọng Gia Nguyễn, Tuấn Andrew Nguyễn, Phạm Minh Hiếu, Trần Văn Thảo, Vy Trịnh, Liên Trương, Trương Công Tùng. The exhibition was curated by Thái Hà.

Art form: Contemporary art

Duration: 22 March – 21 June 2025

Organizer: Galerie Quynh

Activities: Exhibition, art tours, performances

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Deadline for voting: 06 June 2026









HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event honouring contemporary art in Vietnam, initiated by Hanoi Grapevine and selected by the Passionate Audience Council (PAC) alongside the wider audience community. The event recognized individuals, organizations, creative art projects and activities, as well as artists aged 35 and under who have influenced the community, or emerging artists with outstanding practices. Through these efforts, the goal is to encourage the development of creative arts, enhance communication, and radiate the power of arts and culture even more deeply and widely throughout the community.

Dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and objective overview, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST introduces a different format for each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2025-2026 is divided into two categories: the Honouring Category and the Recognition Category.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

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