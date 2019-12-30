Home Event Listings Music Happiness concert
Happiness concert
Wed 8 Jan 2020, 8 pm
Hanoi Opera House
1 Trang Tien str, Hanoi
From ticketvn.com:
You are invited to the Happiness Concert 2019 with the performance of:
Conductor: Honna Tetsuji
Cello Soloist: Miyata Dai
and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra
* This performance is not for children under 5 years old.
Program
Rossini – La Gazza Ladra
P.I Tchaikovsky – Rococo Variations
Rimsky Korsakov – The Moon – new and full – from 3rd movement of “Scheherazade” for cello and orchestra/ ARR. Yamamoto Sayaka
Conducting corner
From “The firebird”
I.Stravinsky – Ballet suite ‘The firebird” 1919 version
Tickets
Ticket prices: 200,000 – 350,000 – 500,000 VND. Tickets are available at Hanoi Opera House.
For free ticket delivery, call: 0983067996, 0913489858
