Wed 8 Jan 2020, 8 pm

Hanoi Opera House

1 Trang Tien str, Hanoi

From ticketvn.com:

You are invited to the Happiness Concert 2019 with the performance of:

Conductor: Honna Tetsuji

Cello Soloist: Miyata Dai

and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra

* This performance is not for children under 5 years old.

Program

Rossini – La Gazza Ladra

P.I Tchaikovsky – Rococo Variations

Rimsky Korsakov – The Moon – new and full – from 3rd movement of “Scheherazade” for cello and orchestra/ ARR. Yamamoto Sayaka

Conducting corner

From “The firebird”

I.Stravinsky – Ballet suite ‘The firebird” 1919 version

Tickets

Ticket prices: 200,000 – 350,000 – 500,000 VND. Tickets are available at Hanoi Opera House.

For free ticket delivery, call: 0983067996, 0913489858