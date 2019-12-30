Exhibition “Foliage 3” – Artist Talk 2: “Movement and Stillness in Sculpture”

Sat 4 Jan 2020, 10am – 12 pm

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

B1 – R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City

72A Nguyen Trai, Thanh Xuan District, Hanoi

From the organizer:

VCCA is proud to present the second Artist talk in the Exhibition “Foliage 3” with the participation of artists Nguyen Dinh Phuong and Luong Trinh and the two curators of the exhibition: VCCA Art Director Mizuki Endo and art researcher / independent curator Do Tuong Linh. The talk, titled “Movement and Stillness in Sculpture”, will take place at 10 am on 4 Jan 2020 at VCCA.

From ancient times to the present, sculpture has always been a major art form, playing an important role because of its sophistication and endurance. Throughout the flow of art history, the language of sculpture has expanded greatly, and the concept of sculpture is no longer limited to a sophisticated and immovable artifact.

For 2 contemporary artists Nguyen Dinh Phuong and Luong Trinh, how is the ‘sculpture’ in their practice perceived in relation to the traditional perception of sculpture? Does sculpture and arrangement have different sculpting elements? The discussion between the two authors with two different work styles promises to bring many interesting views.

Free entry

