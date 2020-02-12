Finest Artist Nominees: Ngoc Nau

Ngoc Nau

Years of birth : 1989

Field: Visual art

About artist: Ngọc Nâu is a multimedia artist, holding a degree in Art History and Criticism from the Vietnam University of Fine Art. Her practice spans moving images and collages to video installations, holograms, and augmented reality. Ngọc Nâu has participiated in many exhibitions and art projects in Japan, Hong Kong, Northern Ireland, South Korea, UK, Canada, Singapore and Vietnam.

Some of her notable exhibitions include the South Wind Rises Asia-Pacific Contemporary Art Exhibition, Taiwanese Center for Art Education (2018); Asian Diva: The Muse and the Monster, Seoul Museum of Art (2017); In Search of Miss Ruthless, Para Site, Hong Kong (2017); Technophobe, The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (2016) and Art Together With The Town, Koganecho Bazaar, Japan (2015).

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : In 2019, Ngọc Nâu was one of the two Vietnamese artists whose work was featured in the Singapore Biennale 2019. She participated in the Italian Contemporary Art workshops project, organized by the Italian Embassy in collaboration with VICAS Art Studio, and was also part of the Singing to the Choir exhibition at The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre in Ho Chi Minh City.

Reference link :

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting event of Hanoi Grapevine ‘Finest 2019 and PAN Positive Network has received valuable sponsorship from the British Council, the European Union and the Vietnam Creative Cultural Space Project.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest (PDF)

Nominees List

Voting Tutorial

Voting Form (E)

The voting period runs from February 07, 2020, to February 20, 2020.

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine Finest.