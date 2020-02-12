Finest Artist Nominees: Trang Trinh

Trang Trinh

Years of birth : 1985

Field: Music

About artist: Born in 1986 in Hanoi, Trang Trịnh has established her talent and reputation with dozens of world-renowned awards by the age of 20. Hailed at the Vietnamese “classical music phenomenon”, Trang was featured in projects such as: Piano Diaries, Beethoven – A Fantasy, The Preludes, Animal Festival, etc, and was one of Forbes Vietnam’s 30 Under 30 in 2015. In 2018, she was conferred an honorary award by the Associate of the Royal Academy of Music (UK) for her outstanding contributions to the international professional music scene. Trang Trịnh has also participated in many lectures and nationally broadcasted talks to inspire interest in classical music. In 2013, together with her husband, opera singer Park Sung Min, she founded the Miracle Choir & Orchestra, organizing music lessons for over 100 youths with disadvantaged backgrounds in Hanoi. Afterwards, she went on to establish the social enterprise Wonder, a research-based organization in art education, specifically focusing on kindergarden education.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : Trang Trịnh is the co-author of the Grade 1 Music textbook approved by the Ministry of Education to go into use in 2020, which features innovations to promote learning interests. In 2019, she co-hosted the concert From Trinh – New Winds.

