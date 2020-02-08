Finest Project Nominees: Art exhibition marking the fifth anniversary of the Flamingo – Art in the Forest

Art exhibition marking the fifth anniversary of the Flamingo – Art in the Forest

About project: Marking the 5th year of the creation journey of the art space Flamingo – Art in the forest. With the theme “International lacquer painting and sculpture”, the exhibition brings together 10 painters and 7 sculptors from Vietnam and other countries.

Art form: Visual art

Duration: 26/10/2019 – 15/10/2020

Organizer: Flamingo Dai Lai Resort

Activities: Exhibition, talks, tours

