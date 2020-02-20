Opening: Sat 29 Feb 2020, 7pm – 9 pm

Exhibition: 29 Feb – 5 Mar 2020

Ago Hub

4th floor, 12 Hoa Ma st., Hai Ba Trung, Hanoi, Vietnam.

From Heritage Space:

Heritage Space proudly introduce “Invisible Fragments” – a visual-audio installation by artist Félix-Antoine Morin from Montreal (Canada).

Félix-Antoine Morin studied visual arts at UQAM and electroacoustic composition at the Conservatory of Montreal (Canada). In 2008, he won a JTTP award and in 2012, he received the Joseph S. Stauffer award from the Canada Council for the Arts. His works have been featured in several national and international events. He is also a founding member of the Kohlenstoff Records label.

Timeline opening.

7 pm – 8 pm: opening reception.

8 pm – 9 pm: live performance of Kim-Sanh Châu on the electronic musical background of Félix-Antoine Morin.

Free enchance.

The exhibition and program received generous support from the Goethe-Institut Hanoi, AGOhub and Hanoi Grapevine for being media partnership.

We are very much looking forward to meeting you. You can find Press release of the exhibition on attached documents or visit our webpage for more details. For more information, please contact Phạm Lê Linh Trang (Ms): 096-831-9599.

Heritage Space is a combination of an art gallery, a library, a concert hall, co-working office, residency space, artist studios and some open-stages, which has the capacity to host art exhibitions, music events, educational programs, multi-creative forms, artist-in-residency programs and others. Run by a group of curators, artists, researchers, musicians and architects, Heritage Space’s mission is to become a HUB for individuals and groups working on multi-disciplines from both inside and outside of the country to support and develop the creative industries in Vietnam.