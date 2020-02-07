Valentine’s Dinner Under The Stars at Pan Pacific Hanoi





14 Feb 2020, 4 pm – 12 am

The Summit Bar, Level 20, Pan Pacific Hanoi

1 Thanh Nien, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Pan Pacific Hanoi

What could be more magical than a night spent under the stars, indulging in the spectacular city lights, and devouring an exquisite dinner this Valentine? On 14 February, sweep your partner off the feet by making your way to The Summit for a spectacular 5-course menu of beautifully crafted dishes, enchanting ballad melodies and little surprise wonders of chocolate gift bag, teddy bear and red roses thoroughly set up on the table promising to take your romance to new heights. Nestled on the level 20 as the perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city, The Summit Bar is ready as ever for you and your special one to celebrate a day full of love.

VND 2,666,000++ per couple including two glasses of sparkling wine or Valentine’s cocktail

Hotline: (+84) 901 778 318

E-mail: [email protected]