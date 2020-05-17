Art exhibition: THỦY

Opening: 20 May 2020, 05:30 pm

Triển lãm: 19 May – 24 May 2020, 08:30 am – 05:00 pm

Vietnam Art Museum

66 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“I draw and paint in a desire to morph myself into being one with nature in various pitches of feeling. Watercolour, ink on silk, acrylic on canvas… help me to freely self-dilute with my own dreamy obsessions. In my works, nature is simply a visual material for me to create the form of my feelings.”

Bui Thanh Thuy graduated from the Fashion Graphic Department of University of Industrial Fine Arts in 1995.

Exhibitions and Artistic Activities:

• 2014: Solo exhibition of religious paintings in San Fancisco Bay area.

• December 2015-January 2016: Solo exhibition “Forever Wanderer” in Ha Noi and Ho Chi Minh City.

• January 2018: Group Show with Vietnamse Artists in Houston (Texas) and Oahu (Hawaii).

• October 2019: Group Show with Vietnamese and French artists in Paris.

• November 2019: Solo Exhibition “THUY” at the Eight Gallery, Ho Chi Minh City.

• 19th -24th May 2020: Solo Exhibition at the National Museum of Art in Ha Noi, Viet Nam.

