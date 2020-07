The Isolation Exibition W Square Exhibition of works that include but not limited to: visual, audio, design, literature, movement and gastronomy

Exhibition "Life Cycle" Olympia High School An installation exhibition is done mainly by junior high school students

Ngoc Ha Swap Meet Ngoc Ha Community Center Donate for TPG’s fair aims to rebuild old playgrounds in Ngoc Ha ward

Exhibition: Ruc Ra Ruc Dich 11 venues of Toong Co-working Space in Hanoi and Saigon More than 70 artworks grouped into 3 modules entitled Cracked – Rife – Sow

XEM ĐÊM - CÀNG ĐÊM A Light Art Installation Manzi Exhibition Space A light art installation by visual artist Nguyen Duc Phuong and architect Nguyen Ha

Exhibition "The Children Song" Vietnam Fine Arts University The solo exhibition of the acclaimed artist Đỗ Minh Tâm

Exhibition: Image and Distance Vincom Center for Contemporary Art The exhibition shows the 16 greatest artworks of two Austrian painters

Exhibition: Japanese Traditional Dolls Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam An exhibition features 32 Japanese traditional dolls and clay dolls

Exhibition: Musical Painting L’Espace An exhibition combines between painting and music

Exhibition: Love Stories The Gate Lounge & Lifestyle More than 20 unique images by Tran Quoc Dung (Vietnam) featuring the 118-year-old bridge from different angle