SoloMarathon2020 No.3: Artist Talk with Amanda Reid

Sun 27 Sep 2020, 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm

Á Space

Lane 59 Ngô Gia Tự, Long Biên, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

This September, Á was thrilled to have the charming Amanda Reid come work at our space. She will be having a little talk with the audience on her definitions of essay and documentary films, her art practice as well as the making process of her #solomarathon2020 project here.

About Amanda Reid

Amanda Reid is an itinerant multimedia artist working primarily with video, photography and printmaking. In her past work, she has incorporated these mediums in the form of installations. Her work deals with her interpersonal relationships to her heritage, mixed race identity and the connections between tradition and modernity.

She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2018 with a Bachelor’s degree studying English, Fine Arts, and Cinema. Raised in Saigon, she lived in Philadelphia for five years before coming back to Vietnam. She is inspired by ideas of time travel, ghosts, and mundanity, and wishes she understand people better.

Previous works:

– Passage Of, 2019, University of Pennsylvania, Addams Gallery

(installation with screen-printed votive papers nailed across trees)

– Of Edges, 2018, West Philadelphia

(installation with hand-stitched vintage fabric, broken glass, broken clock)

– “Dividing Spaces”, 2017, At Attic, Philadelphia

(video essay, 18 mins)

