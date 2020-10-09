Multimedia concert Lotus 1

Mon 12 Oct 2020, 08 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

The project is initiated by LE THANH TUNG.

Visual will be live VJing by LE THANH TUNG

Music will be live performed by TRI MINH.

In the past few months, beside the destructive effect on human health and worldwide economy, Covid-19 has been taking over lots of opportunities and working space of many artists.

From this standpoint, the function of art is to bring multiple perspectives to the audiences. Not to mention, those perspectives need to deliver positive vibes.

Bearing that in mind, the visual artist Nguyen Thanh Tung created LOTUS, a graphic design work which is interactive with real-time updating worldwide data on Covid-19.

The performance will be accompanied by a live music and sound performance by the composer and performance artist Trí Minh as a healing for damaged energy. Also, font Keep Calm was used with this incentive.

On the performance night, the real-time database extracted from WHO will be used to interact with LOTUS – live at Goethe-Institut Hanoi.

Le Thanh Tung (a.k.a CRAZY MONKEY)

is a visual artist bases in Ho Chi Minh City. Experimenting with Illustration, Vjing, and Audio Visual Installation, Crazy Monkey turns his imagination into playful, ironic, and surreal elements with unique style in his work. Crazy Monkey has also contributed numerous installations and street art projects across Southeast Asia and Europe. He also performed live video and interactive Visual in forms of VJing (Visual Jockey), he founded BOX ( a.k.a The Box Collective ), a Creative Visual Studio.

Tri Minh

is a composer, pianist, electronic musician, DJ instructor, music producer and festival director. He began his career as a performing artist in the early 1990s and has been experimenting with electronic music both as a soloist and in collaborations with international performing artists in Vietnam and Europe since the late 1990s.

In the mid and late 2000s, Tri Minh started sampling his own recordings and sounds, mixing in and performing with various constellations of traditional and later also classical Vietnamese artists. In recent years, Tri Minh has also been composing for documentary and short films.

