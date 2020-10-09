Open Studio by Cấn Văn Ân

Mon 12 Oct 2020, 06 pm – 09 pm

Display: 13 – 20 Oct, 02 pm – 06 pm

Artist Studio

2nd floor, No. 2 Hang Bun Alley (above the Manzi Exhibition Space)

From Manzi:

Manzi Art Space would like to invite you to the Open Studio by Can Van An – the second artist in our residence.

An’s work which was created during his residency will be on display from 13 Oct to 20 Oct (02pm – 06 pm).

This Open Studio presents An’s latest works created during his one-month stay at Manzi in emulation of a typical field trip that the Vietnam Fine Art School usually takes students on.

Using sketches and paintings, An recorded the everyday life and landscape surrounding his residence’s neighborhood (Hang Dau water tank, Hang Bun – Yen Ninh streets, the monument to suicide bomber soldiers…). His practice this time proposes a new perspective on the artist residency, which An found in some way comparable to the school outing of Fine Art students.

“Adopting the familiar approach of Fine Art students in their field trip on my ‘expedition’ into Manzi’s residency area, I want to employ the rigid & outdated training methods of Fine Art School to produce artworks which will ultimately be displayed on a modern space of contemporary artist residence.”

Is it possible for the contemporary artist residency to embrace such kind of concept? Why not?

Please come over to join Open Studio and discuss with the artist

About artist Cấn Văn Ân

Born in 1992 in Hanoi, Can Van An started painting since high school in ten grade. His inspiration came from everything in life. He is working and researching about “MEMORY” between trust and distrust, old and young, new and old, present and past in society.

Ân has participated in different group exhibitions: ‘Exhibition Asean Art Exhibition’ (Seoul, Korea -2017), ‘Festival Mỹ Thuật Trẻ 2017’ (VCCA, Hà Nội); BIENNALE 4-2017 (Hồ Chí Minh City), Exhibition ‘UTOPIA LAND’ or ‘LIMITED N’ INFIN ITE’ (Heritage Space, Hà Nội).

This residency is part of Manzi’s Art Programme supported by the Goethe Institut.

Communications partners: Hanoi Grapevine

Follow updates on event’s page.