Vietnam Contemporary Art Reviews Competition

20 Oct – 06 Nov 2020

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Based on a virtual experience of the exhibition No Rain Without Clouds: Preserving Vietnamese Art for the Future, the accompanying Review Competition invites young audience members to submit their thoughts – through any medium – on one of the works on view. Exciting prizes from VFCD are up for grabs.

Competition Information

– The Competition is open to audience members between 18–30 years of age

– Viewers will access the virtual version of the exhibition No Rain Without Clouds and submit their reviews based on this experience

– Submission URL. One submission per unique viewer

– Submissions can be of any medium: text, video, poster, postcard, etc.

– Word count for texts is 200 words; the duration of videos is 1 minute max

– Submissions can be in Vietnamese, English, or both

– File formats: PDF, JPEG, MP4 or AVI. Viewers can upload 5 files maximum, with a total file size not exceeding 10GB

– Qualified submissions will be published on the VFCD 2020 Facebook page, with the hashtags #vfcd2020 #rmitarc2020

– Submission deadline: 23:59 on 6 Nov

– Result announcement: 14 Nov. Prizes will be given to entries with the highest numbers of votes (through the VFCD Facebook page), as well as entries selected by the Competition’s jury board

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.