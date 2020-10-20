No Rain Without Clouds: Preserving Vietnamese Art for the Future

20 Oct – 27 Dec 2020, virtual exhibition via the online platform Kunstmatrix

07 – 13 Nov 2020

Vietnam Women’s Museum

36 Ly Thuong Kiet, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

No Rain Without Clouds brings together a multitude of perspectives and stories around memory and identity, in doing so contemplating the role of art collections in the preservation and promotion of Vietnam’s arts and culture, as well as the dynamics between traditions and urban life. With a name that brings to mind the infinite cycles of nature and the transformations necessarily following periods of hardships and challenges, the exhibition responds to the context of 2020 through experiments with platforms and audience’s experience, materialising simultaneously as both a virtual showing (via the Kunstmatrix platform) and a physical exhibition at Vietnam’s Women Museum (Hanoi).

No Rain Without Clouds presents an array of paintings, sculptures and video works curated from the prestigious RMIT Collection of Contemporary Vietnamese Art.

The exhibition showcases 32 works from the following 22 artists: Hoang Duong Cam – Nguyen Nghia Cuong – Dinh Cong Dat – Ta Minh Duc – Ha Tri Hieu – Nguyen Manh Hung – Bui Cong Khanh – Duong Thuy Lieu – Le Phi Long – Ha Thuc Phu Nam – Ngoc Nau – Phan Thao Nguyen – Le Hoang Bich Phuong – Pham Khac Quang – Phan Quang – Nguyen The Son – Thien Do – Tiffany Chung – Pham Van Tuan – Ngo Van Sac – Hoang Duy Vang – Hoang Nam Viet

Follow updates on event’s page.