Conversation: Fashion Magazines in the Digital Age

Wed 18 Nov 2020, 02:30 pm – 03:30 pm

Soul Life Project

216 Pasteur Str., W.6, D.3, HCM city

Language: Vietnamese

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

The digital age has changed many aspects of the fashion magazine industry: from how readers consume information, to how brands advertise in print media. How should fashion magazines transform to adapt to changes in the digital age?

Dzung Yoko, Creative Director of Elle Vietnam, will have interesting stories to share about how Elle Vietnam has been adapting to the current context while maintaining its leading role in the country’s fashion industry.

About Dzung Yoko

Dzung Yoko graduated valedictorian from the Ho Chi Minh City University of Architecture in 1998 and quickly made a name for himself in the visual design industry. Over the past 10 years, he has worked as Creative Director at leading international fashion magazines in Vietnam such as Elle and L’Officiel, helping shape the Vietnamese fashion industry.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

