Creativity: The Game Changer

19 – 21 Nov 2020

the event will be live-streamed on the VFCD Facebook page

Day 3 will be live-streamed on Facebook, no registration required

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

The event focuses on exchanging ideas and promoting fresh thinking by getting the industry experts and educators to discuss the importance of creativity as the game-changer in making the big impact in an era of digital transformations.

Audience members are encouraged to get involved and be inspired, to challenge beyond the status quo, to see transformation as an opportunity rather than a threat, through setting a solid foundation of education with a view towards the future.

The themes for each seminar day will be:

DAY 1: POWER OF CREATIVITY

Event platform: Livestream on Facebook

The world has been going through an unprecedented level of uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic. How to take stock of the current situation and prepare for the future is now one of the most urgent undertakings if businesses and individuals are to survive – therein lies the role of creativity to help one see beyond the new normal.

1. Keynote and Panel Discussion: Creativity is in Crisis

– Time: 19 November, 09:00 – 11:00

– Speakers: San Vu, GM of Saatchi & Saatchi, Huy Nguyen, Creative Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Vietnam, moderated by Dr Hai Ho Phu, RMIT lecturer

– Language: English

– Description: We are living in the world of turbulence. Our thinking is more rational driven by analytic data. We are witnessing the changing of creative industries from making the audience feel to making the audience think. Inspiring from the recent 130-page publication of “Lemon. How the advertising brain turned sour” by Orlando Wood, Chief Innovation Officer of System1 Group, the session is discussing the attentional shift of creativity in Vietnam advertising industry that is reflected in not only the creative industries but also the popular culture.

2. Industry Sharing: Creative Culture for the New Normal

– Time: 19 November, 13:30 – 14:30

– Speaker: Thuan Ngo, Founder and Managing Director of DNA Digital

– Language: English

– Description: Being in the turbulent time, the creative industry can not stand out of the game to search for the appropriate approach for the new era. There are many challenges and opportunities posed to leaders in building a creative culture to leading their organisations through the turbulence:

> Digital has transformed the way Creativity does; and Why is Creativity slow in adopting agile ways of doing?

> The impact of COVID that has pushed all advertising agencies to transform their “Creative” ways of doing faster.

> How does “faster, cheaper, better” make sense?

3. Panel Talk: Creativity for the New Normal era

– Time: 19 November, 15:00 – 16:00

– Speaker: Xuan Mai Luong – Head of Strategic Planning, Adtima, ZALO group

– Language: English

– Description: How does creativity look like today? How do brands work successfully and effectively under the “New Normal Era” — between quarantine, social distancing and homeschooling? Situations change and people are now living in a box with the masks. How do businesses look for something new in this era to bring their success?

DAY 2: DRAWING THE FUTURE

Morning session: Drawing the Future

Venue: A&N studio, Soul Music Performing Arts Academy, 214-216 Pasteur, Ward 6, District 3, HCMC

What would a post-Covid world entail and how does one even start to imagine it? In what ways would you need to be prepared? What are the role of creativity in business and individual development?

1. Talk: Human-centered Creativity – Bringing everyone back to basics.

Time: 20 November, 10:00 – 10:20

Speaker: Ms. Nguyen Phi Van

– Chairwoman – ASEAN Business Angel Network

Description: In the fast-moving transition of the world to the creative economy, creativity and innovation certainly play a critical role in building communities, nations and societies. However, humanity is also torn in between what it means to be human and what it takes to be evolved as super beings. Will creativity and innovation heal the world and make it a better place? Or are we humans manipulating creativity and innovation to wipe out human civilisation?

2. Talk Creative Education – Connecting education to industry.

Time: 20 November, 10:25 – 10:55

Speaker: Mr. Thanh Bui

– Founder of Embassy Education

– Chairman En Pointe Management

– Founder COLAB Vietnam

Description: We have been talking about creativity. But, how Vietnamese can access sources of creativity? What is the idea of a creative ecosystem? How do we facilitate solving the issue of human resource issues that are a significant constraint on the creative sector? How will it be implemented to contribute to individuals and businesses?

3. Panel discussion: 20 November, 11:00 – 11:20

Afternoon session: Preparation for Future

Event platform: Livestream on Facebook

4. Keynote: Preparation for a Decade of Creativity

– Time: 20 November, 13:30 – 14:00

– Speaker: Jamie Wang, Lead of Digital Design and Operation at Mindshare

– Language: English

– Description: Understanding the journey of the right audience is always essential for marketers to reach the right audience. In the digital era, this journey has become complicated from offline to online and vice versa (o2o). Reading and mastering the data will allow marketers to understand consumers and make the difference for their brand in the new era.

5. Industry Showcase: The Bang of Gameshow

– Time: 20 November, 15:00 – 16:00

– Speaker: Nguyen Thi Hoang Lan, Senior Director, Content+, Mindshare Vietnam

– Language: English

– Description: Think about ‘Rap Viet’, ‘King of Rap’, ‘Nhanh như Chớp’, or ‘Người Ấy là Ai’ reality shows, our speaker will show the outcomes and results of these shows to explore the taste of audience in watching these series to discuss how brands can:

Evaluate the effectiveness of the media investments in these game shows?

Draw the future of the game shows to tackle the brand building.

DAY 3: PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT

Event platform: Livestream on Facebook

The current pandemic has forced us into the “new normal”. We are nudged by the reality of sudden events that proved we don’t have enough capabilities to act for the unexpected. Therefore, improving yourself is a must to help you to move forward to the new era. Day 3 will include a series of case studies sharing designed to provide basic knowledge and skills for preparing oneself for the new normal era.

1. Case Studies Sharing: Creating Workplace for Idea and Innovation Thrive

Time: 21 November, 09:00 – 10:00

Instructor: Nguyen Thien Toan (Ngu Hanh Games)

Language: Vietnamese

2. Case Studies Sharing: Who Can Tell Your Story: You or Them?

Time: 21 November, 10:30 – 11:30

Instructor: screenwriter Nguyen Thi Minh Chau

Language: Vietnamese

3. Case Studies Sharing: Techniques to Generate Game-Changing Ideas

Time: 21 November, 13:30 – 14:30

Instructor: Nguyen Tran Van Thuy (Bobi Craft)

Language: Vietnamese

4. Case Studies Sharing: Everyday Designing

Time: 21 November, 15:00 – 16:00

Instructor: Jo Lam (JAMLOS)

Language: Vietnamese

Further details on each seminar day will be updated on the VFCD website and Facebook page.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

