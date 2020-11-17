Talk: Clothing, Culture & Connections

19 Nov 2020, 02 pm – 03 pm (GMT+7)

Language: English & Vietnamese

Considerations of sustainable fashion often stop at material and technical approaches. In this panel conversation, we explore the concept of sustainable fashion in a more holistic way – how sustainability is not only linked to the environment but the sustainability of culture, heritage and creative work. From merging traditional techniques with contemporary design, to innovative ways of keeping creative work viable in an insecure, Covid-normal world, our speakers explore the connections between culture, creativity and sustainability.

Presented by RMIT’s Contemporary Art & Social Transformation (CAST) Research Group and RMIT Social Innovation Hub.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

