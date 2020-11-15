Exhibition: Weaving Experience into Memory

16 – 22 Nov 2020

L’Usine Phu My Hung

Crescent Mall GF–56

101 Ton Dat Tien, Tan Phu, District 7, HCMC

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

This presentation/exhibition comprises a collection of artefacts that have been created in response to the daily life of HCMC. The project began with the initial creation of a digital art print and this subsequently provided a thread or line of investigation that influenced the artists’ ideas, thought processes and decision-making. The development of the initial print work eventually necessitated experiments with different materials and techniques, each of which, in turn, influenced the direction and nature of the overall approach and direction of the work – a working process consciously allowed to run its course.

The works featured range from initial notebook sketches to print work, a series of material tests in cotton jersey, cotton twill and silk chiffon, employing techniques such as digital printing, embroidery, and even commercial products such as t-shirts, ao dai, amongst others.

About Nina Yiu

Dr. Nina Yiu is the Program Manager of the Bachelor of Fashion (Enterprise) of the School of Communication & Design at RMIT University, Vietnam. She gained a BA (Hons) Degree in Fashion Textile / Fashion Design at Manchester Metropolitan University (UK), a Master of Business Administration (Fashion Business) at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and gained her Doctorate in Education (Educational Psychology) at the Chinese University of Hong Kong with her research focusing on Flipped Learning. For more than 10 years Nina worked as a designer, merchandiser and buyer in industry/retail for international brands in the Asia – Pacific Region, USA and Europe. She also spent 5 years working in marketing and communication on issues of sustainability with the NGO – Business Environment Council in Hong Kong before entering Higher Education where she taught for more than 10 years before moving to Vietnam.

At RMIT Nina has led industry projects in collaboration with various brands and organisations: Inditex, Woolmark, H&M, Cotton On, Maison, Takashimaya and the Vietnamese Women’s Museum. Nina’s research interests include craftsmanship, fashion technology, fashion sustainability, creative work and the flipped classroom.

About Patrick S. Ford

Patrick S. Ford is currently living and working in HCMC, teaching at RMIT University. His art education began at Leeds Arts University (UK) – Foundation Course ‘Merit’, at Northumbria University (UK) – BA (Hons) Fine Art degree, and at RMIT (Australia) – Master of Fine Art degree. He has exhibited his work in solo and group shows in Europe and Asia participating in over 100 exhibitions and art projects. His work is held in several public collections in Europe and Asia and in numerous private collections.

Patrick has taught a wide range of subjects as well as leading workshops and conducting tutorial visits to Universities such as Kyoto Saga University of Arts, Japan and Birmingham City University in the UK. He led a Fine Art degree program, working on its development, validation, accreditation and then successfully led the initial cohort to graduation before moving to Vietnam.

Originally trained in sculpture, Patrick has also worked in printmaking and is currently pursuing projects involving the development of an approach to drawing methodology and performance, especially that related to Walking Art. His practice often seeks to take art-making out into the environment to encourage observation, reflection and response, and just as often focuses on the border between disciplines.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

