”Tuong – The Mirror Reflex Human”

10 am – 06 pm, Tues – Sun, 14 – 28 Nov 2020

Eight Gallery

08 Phùng Khắc Khoan, Đa Kao, District 1, Hồ Chí Minh City

From the organizer:

Tuồng – The Mirror Reflex Human is a collection of Nguyen Ngoc Vu’s work, illustrating the experience by combining different aspects of a culture where everything is obsoleting.

Through the Tuong masks, Vu projected his inner self out to the society and the other way around. Here, problems are represented by blending visualized mythologies and satirical form art as a way to communicate with the audience. Via his works, I raised the questions about the connection between human and the social environment, to which each viewer has to find their own way to answer.

Special Appearance: Cao Hoang Long and Khoa Nguyen

*The Exhibition is companioned by

-British Council

-Whale Design Lab

-Ka Concept

-Thinker & Dreamer

-Cropmarks

