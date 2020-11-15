Conversation: Vietnamese brands’ creativity in e-commerce

Tues 17 Nov 2020, 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Delivery format: Facebook livestream

Online register link

Language: English

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

E-commerce has gained popularity in the past few years in Vietnam and becomes a crucial, but also competitive distribution channel for Vietnamese brands. However, they face many challenges on the way to make a difference for themselves.

With years of experience in a senior position in the field of e-commerce, Mr. Pham Thong will share a few success lessons from the Vietnamese brands he worked with.

Guest Speaker: Pham Thong

Marketing Director, ZaloPay Vietnam

Mr. Pham Thong has years of experience holding senior positions in the e-commerce field. He was the Chief Marketing Officer at Lazada Vietnam for 03 years, making this brand the leading e-commerce platform in Vietnam. For the past two years, he works as the Marketing Director of ZaloPay, building a brand with great growth that rose to rank second in the e-wallet category in a short time.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.