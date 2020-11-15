Saigon Talks #2 – Green Design: from soil to city

17 Nov 2020, 04 pm – 07 pm

RMIT University Vietnam, Saigon South Campus (Media Room 1.1.034)

702 Nguyen Van Linh, District 7, HCMC

Online registration form

Language: English

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

G8A is an architecture, urban planning and interior design company with offices in Geneva, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore, their ongoing series of events Hanoi Talks and Saigon Talks invite specialists to offer their insights on topics that influence or are influenced by the practice of Architecture, aiming to create a platform to question the status-quo & push the confines of what architecture & urban design is said to be.

SAIGON TALKS #2 explores the concept of “green” design from the perspective of specialists working on a variety of scales in Vietnam and internationally. The four invited speakers are active in various industries, from landscape design to building architecture, the study of neighborhood dynamics and urban masterplanning.

Through case study presentations and panel discussions, we will explore how working on different scales can define or generate the concept of “green” design. What is the real capacity of green in a project design process to generate social and sustainable benefits? How do designers and researchers at the forefront of innovation apply environmentally and socially sustainable methodology?

Full programme

16:00 – 17:45 – SESSION #1 – Small to Medium scale

– “Process of Identity, Interrelation and Ecosystems” by PEDRO PEDALINO (Founding Partner of LJ-Asia)

– “Inside out – Outside in”” by NGUYEN HOANG MANH (Founding Partner of MIA Design Studio)

– Followed by a moderated Q&A led by GRÉGOIRE DU PASQUIER (Partner at G8A)

18:00 – 19:15 – SESSION #2 – Large to Extra Large scale

– “Sustainable Housing Development in Vietnam – Motivation, Challenges and Aspirations” by VUONG MINH HIEN (Design & Sustainability Manager for EZ Land)

– “Horizontal Urban Expansion or Vertical Urban (Re)development: A Strategic Decision Towards Sustainability in Ho Chi Minh City” by Dr. PHAM THAI SON (Senior Lecturer in the Urban Economics of Sustainable Urban Development MA programme of the Vietnamese-Germany University HCMC)

– Followed by a moderated Q&A led by GRÉGOIRE DU PASQUIER (Partner at G8A)

About G8A Architects

G8A is an architecture, urban planning and interior design company with offices in Geneva, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore. It is led by two founding architects Manuel Der Hagopian and Grégoire Du Pasquier, each with more than fifteen years’ experience, assisted by two Directors Armand Devillard and Laurence Savy. The company specializes in architectural design, urban planning and interior design.

Aiming to innovate and produce creative strategies, G8A focuses on setting standards at all levels, particularly in terms of economic and environmental efficiency. Integrating cultural added-value into each project remains a central part of all actions and discussions within the team.

G8A’s workshop culture offers satisfaction and synergies through teamwork at both local and international level. All projects are submitted to the same rigorous internal process, whatever the scale, from the study for a simple birdcage to the development of a mixed-use complex or the master planning for a new town.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.