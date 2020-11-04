13:00 – 21:00, 13 – 22 Nov 2020, 01 pm – 09 pm

Complex 01

No. 29, Alley 31, Lane 167 Tay Son, Hanoi

From the organizer:

The meaning of toys as we know it today being exclusively playthings for children was not commonly used until the nineteenth century. Back then, the word “toy” was used to describe anything from an adult bauble of little or no value to a very expensive miniature like a miniature carriage that had horses and servants. When the carriage travelled the length of a table and stopped in front of the king a little doll got out and curtseyed, presented a petition, returned to the carriage, and drove off again. We organisers want to present Vietnamese audiences with a new concept of toys in a comprehensive sense: They are real shapes and movements, combinations of imagination and hands, or even fanciful dreams coming to life.

“In Imagined Worlds I – IIWI” is the first event in Hanoi for “Vietnamese Toymakers” – creative craft toy manufacturers from the North and the South. As you may not know, the word “toy” comes from an old English world meaning “tool”. In that understanding, the making of toys is a combination of an artist’s imagination and a craftsman’s hands and eyes.

All the artworks displayed in “In Imagined Worlds I – IIWI” are for sale but we only produce limited numbers, so first come first served. These artworks are completed after many hours of working by the handcraft artists from following brands: Lucid Dreams – Wooden Crafts, Tidu Workshop, DeClay Studio, Jopus, Vomao, Toyman, and The o room.

Entrance fee: 30.000 VND/person

In addition to the daily display event at 01 – 09pm daily from 13 – 22 November, IIWI will open 2 talkshows, 1 workshop and 1 art tour featuring music written specifically for the event. The detailed event schedule is as follows:

– Thurs 12 Nov 2020, 07 pm: Opening party for authors, organizers and special guests

– Fri 13 Nov 2020, 07 pm – 09 pm: Talkshow “To earn a living” – Tidu Workshop .

– Sat 14 Nov 2020, 04 pm – 06 pm: Talkshow “Garagekit & Arttoys” – De CLAY Studio, JOPUS.

– Sat 21 Nov 2020, 03 pm – 06:30 pm: Workshop “Shaped Out of Clay” – De CLAY Studio

– Sun 22 Nov 2020, 07:30 pm – 08:30 pm: Art tour and live music – written only for IIWI – Sound Awakener

Come and join us to discover a new, healthy, and costly hobby at IIWI!

In Imagined World I (IIWI) – The first event in Hanoi for Vietnamese Toymakers

