Talk: F&B branding: Effective Workflow

Sun 08 Nov 2020, 03 pm – 04:30 pm

Printopia

10 Chuong Duong Do, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Online registration form

Language: Vietnamese

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

F&B is one of the fastest growing industries in Hanoi with new concepts being introduced everyday and and existing concepts growing by leaps and bounds. This is also the industry with the highest rate of failure. Creating a good branding which is stand-out and remarkable is becoming more difficult and more competitive than ever before.

Branding in the F&B industry has various factors in which visuals and graphics are important ones. However, not many people are aware of this, which leads to considerable misunderstanding between business owners and designers.

From their experience working with clients in the F&B industry, Studio Cohe will share their expertise on branding, from gathering insights to creating creative briefs, building plans, and designing an effective workflow.

About Studio Cohe:

COHE is a design studio that focuses on the story and emotion behind every project.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.