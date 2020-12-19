Exhibition: Year End’s Conversation

Opening: Fri 18 Dec 2020, 05 pm

Exhibition: 18 Dec 2020 – 09 Jan 2021

Hanoi Studio Gallery

13 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The end of the Year. Not too soon, but neither too late. Like an old friend, cold wind sneakily visits every small corner. Winter breeze.

“Clickety-clack, clickety-clack.” The train of life keeps pulling us away. The scent of empty streets. The blue vibe of the early winter. Those long-gone yellow leaves . We seem to have forgotten.

“How long have we not talked.” I ask the wind.

“How long have we not talked.” I ask the dry branch.

“How long have we not talked.” I ask my lover’s coat.

“How long have we not talked.” I ask myself.

(Hoang Hoang, Dec 2020)

Hanoi Studio Gallery is pleased to present the “Year End’s Conversation” with a collection of poetic art works, whispering the shares of 14 artists and sculptors in a year-end meeting, waiting for the new Spring of 2021 to come.

Hoàng Nghĩa Hiệp

Mai Xuân Oanh

Liêu Nguyễn Hướng Dương

Vũ Kim Thư

Lưu Chí Hiếu

Phạm Thái Bình

Ngô Hùng Cường

Nguyễn Trần Cường

Nguyễn Thế Hùng

Nguyễn Quốc Trung

Vũ Mười

Đặng Hiệp

Đoàn Văn Tới

Nguyễn Minh Quân

Follow updates on event’s page.