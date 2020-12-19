Exhibition: Year End’s Conversation
Opening: Fri 18 Dec 2020, 05 pm
Exhibition: 18 Dec 2020 – 09 Jan 2021
Hanoi Studio Gallery
13 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội
From the organizer:
The end of the Year. Not too soon, but neither too late. Like an old friend, cold wind sneakily visits every small corner. Winter breeze.
“Clickety-clack, clickety-clack.” The train of life keeps pulling us away. The scent of empty streets. The blue vibe of the early winter. Those long-gone yellow leaves . We seem to have forgotten.
“How long have we not talked.” I ask the wind.
“How long have we not talked.” I ask the dry branch.
“How long have we not talked.” I ask my lover’s coat.
“How long have we not talked.” I ask myself.
(Hoang Hoang, Dec 2020)
Hanoi Studio Gallery is pleased to present the “Year End’s Conversation” with a collection of poetic art works, whispering the shares of 14 artists and sculptors in a year-end meeting, waiting for the new Spring of 2021 to come.
Hoàng Nghĩa Hiệp
Mai Xuân Oanh
Liêu Nguyễn Hướng Dương
Vũ Kim Thư
Lưu Chí Hiếu
Phạm Thái Bình
Ngô Hùng Cường
Nguyễn Trần Cường
Nguyễn Thế Hùng
Nguyễn Quốc Trung
Vũ Mười
Đặng Hiệp
Đoàn Văn Tới
Nguyễn Minh Quân
Follow updates on event’s page.