Fri 25 Dec 2020, 10 pm – 06 am

Savage

No 1, Alley 9 Đặng Thai Mai, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Flatness and brilliance of colour combined with a high degree of stylisation is what defined the Japonisme movement through the world, since it began in the 19th century. In the same way it has inspired our team to combine two things we love the most, music and art, into a project that began its origins last October in central Vietnam – JAPONISM.

The vol. Zero edition gathered under one roof the most established names in the Vietnam based music scene. Creative artists filled the space with forms of Diego Lazy’s visual, On Point creative and ANAVA interactive art, combined with hundreds of smiles that hailed down from various regions of Vietnam.

This Christmas, we wanted to bring a splash of Japonisme magic into Hanoi, and with help from our friends at Savage we are more than happy to set JAPONXMAS in motion.

On Christmas Day, one more time, the well established and familiar party house, will be retransformed into the infusion of visual art dominated by the power of the sound, provided by carefully selected line up, to elevate your JaponXmas spirit.

Ticket price: 100.000vnd

Line-Up:

– JAPONISME CLUB –

+ Nayla (UK) b2b baseHEAD (JP)

+ Marco Yanes (IT)

– ON POINT ANTEROOM –

+ Pencil Boy (JP)

+ Dimitri (FR)

+ BJ Marious (UA) b2b Janko (SRB)

Japonism Festival represent everything there is to love about music, bringing people together from all over the world with the finest selected tunes by established headliners and pioneers of the scene alongside fresh new underground talent.

Follow trang sự kiện.