Japanese Movie Festival
25 – 31 Dec 2020
National Cinema Center
87 Láng Hạ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội
Online: 13 – 22 Jan 2021
From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:
The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam proudly present the 12th Japanese Film Festival in Vietnam.
In response to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, the Japanese Film Festival 2020 in overseas are being shifted online. In Vietnam, the festival is organized in 2 ways: JFF Real (Japanese film screenings at cinema) and JFF Online (Japanese film screenings online)
Ticket sale to start from 19 Dec
