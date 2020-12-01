Sat 05 and 12 Dec 2020, 03 pm – 05 pm

Exhibition hall of the Vietnam Fine Arts University

42 Yết Kiêu, Hoàn Kiếm, Hanoi

Registration form

From the organizer:

Heritage Space is pleased to invite you to the BLUE exhibition tour, the special art tour giving a walk through to the BLUE project exhibition – showcasing works of 8 Vietnamese and International artists after 2 working months in the Month of Arts Practice – MAP 2020.

The Tour, led by organizers and artists, will be an opportunity for viewers to understand the works more clearly through verbal introduction, stories behind them as well the original creative ideas as the works are analyzed layer by layer underneath their façade. At the same time, your curiosity will certainly be satisfied as all your questions on arts, its diverse structure and shape will be thoroughly answered. You also have the opportunity to virtually meet and interact with the project’s artists from distance, and directly chat with them via ZOOM during this journey.

Note

– Due to a limited amount of 20-25 visitors/tour, participants are confirmed on a first-come-first serve basis.

– The Tour is free attention. You can personally support us if appreciate the tour.

– The main language is Vietnamese, with support in English translation.

-By registering for the event, you agree to give the organization team full consent to use photographs or videos taken of you during the duration of the event.

About the exhibition:

‘BLUE project’ exhibition will present works made by 8 international and Vietnamese as the results of 07 weeks for exchange and working during MAP, in various art forms: installation, concept, performance, video, research, craft, documentation. It is an explanation of incomplete interim trials, transformed into physical and non-physical visual structures in an irrational social space and context. Using what’s missing to talk about the gaps itself, using the color blue to tell what’s not blue, using the paradox to tell the paradox, those are the purposes of MAP 2020.

Artists:

Phan Anh (Hochiminh city, Vietnam)/ Mai Huyen Chi (Danang, Vietnam)/ Flinh (Hanoi, Vietnam)/ Katja Jug (Zurich, Switzerland)/ Masahiro Wada (Tokyo, Japan)/ Miho Shimizu (Tokyo, Japan)/ La Mai (Hanoi, Vietnam)/ Trag Lem (Stuttgart, Germany/ Hanoi, Vietnam)

About the project

Month of Arts Practice – M.A.P 2020 is organized with the generous support of the Goethe-Institut, the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and Pro Helvetia. The project also receives subsidies from the Cultural and Creative Hubs Vietnam which is co-sponsored by the European Union and the British Council, and Ms. Nguyen Thi Hong Minh the president of TID group (Hanoi, Vietnam).

Media partners of MAP 2020 are Hanoi Grapevine – an online platform for information on Vietnamese culture and arts, Urbanist Hanoi – the website of culture, arts and lifestyle in Hanoi, and Mekong Cultural Hub (MCH) – a cultural and artistic network for countries in the Mekong Subregion and Taiwan.

Follow updates on event’s page.