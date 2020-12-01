Exhibition “Unknown Shore”

Opening and book launching: 26 Dec 2020, 04 pm

Exhibition: 26 – 28 Dec 2020

L’Espace

24 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội

From L’Espace:

Dang Dinh Hung’s paintings are populated with dots, broken or continuous lines, letters, O’s, A’s, and circumflex accents, which he calls “initial images”. These are indeed basic, childish, natural letters. They are both themselves, but also seen in another form. It is a symbolic painting. A fairly implicit symbol which nevertheless suggests a story, a state. Or the reverse, an entire story wrapped in a symbol. So is his poetry, a lot of Alpha, a lot of Beta, a lot of YZ, a lot of numbers.

Dang Dinh Hung, his poetry, his painting are one, an unknown, a Dang Dinh Hung, an unknown shore.

Curator

Lê Thiết Cương

