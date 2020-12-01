Culture Lab: Natural Habitat

Mon 07 Dec 2020, 08 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

“Natural Habitat” (“Sinh cảnh”) is an audio-visual performance jointly envisioned and delivered by Nhung Nguyen (well-known as Sound Awakener), and the four-member electronic group Ngầm – in cooperation with Bread n’ tea.

“Natural Habitat” was conceived in the context of the ongoing pandemic and social isolation, which have changed the previous methods and practices of artistic work by musicians. At the same time, alternative forms of expression have emerged that react to the transformations of urban life and fit the requirements of social distancing.The performance reflects literal physical isolation, involuntary emotional alienation, and the risks and insecurities of the unknown. It wants to make the audience reflect think and it demonstrates how art can survive and assert itself despite existing challenges.

Nguyễn Nhung (Musik)

Nhung Nguyen is an emerging Vietnamese sound artist currently based in Hanoi, experimenting across a range of left-field aesthetics and expressions – ambient drone, electro acoustic, noise music, musique concrete, amongst others. She has worked with international labels such as Time Released Sound (US), Unknown Tones Records (US), Soft (France), Flaming Pines (UK), Fluid Audio (UK), Syrphe (Germany). In addition to her solo work, Nhung has collaborated with artists from various other disciplines, often adding audio elements to visual experiences.

Ngầm (Musik)

Ngầm is a four-member electronic/dream pop /e-pop band based in Hanoi. Founded in 2018 by three members: Đỗ Nguyễn Hoàng Vũ (synthesizers, synth bass, guitars, producing), Hà Đăng Tùng (synthesizers, guitars, ambient texture, producing) and Hồ Trâm Anh (vocalist, keyboardist, synthesizers), Ngầm represents a joint effort to forge ahead novel soundscapes, reflecting the members’ interests in electronic, ambient and heavily synth-based music, with chord-shifting compositions. In mid-2020, the band recruited Cao Lê Hoàng as the drummer/percussionist, and recently played at various live concerts at Hanoi Rock City and other venues.

Bread N’ Tea (Live-Visuals)

Bread n ‘Tea is a research group and provider of interactive technology solutions and applied AR technology. The target of their solutions are brand activation technology activities, applied in online and offline events of individuals and commercial brands. Bread n’ Tea is proud to be one of Viet Nam’s leading agencies in this field, and remains committed to effective collaborations with our clients in seeking the most creative solution to connect the brand with target customers.

